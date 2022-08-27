Hands-on with Nintendo’s new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED

Yesterday, Nintendo launched its all-new limited-edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED console. Now shipments are beginning to arrive, and we’re going hands-on with the new release to see just how everything stacks up. Listings are still in stock now too, so if you like what you see with the neon designs and Inkling glyphs, you can still lock in your order.

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 OLED hands-on

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED console delivers the same hybrid experience we’ve come to expect over the years. It’s entirely cosmetic adjustments here, with the same feature set and software that we originally reviewed for the newest edition of the console last year. The Switch OLED does have upgrades from the original, like the drastically improved screen, upgraded kickstand, and refreshed dock. So for the full rundown on what to expect from the new features, our hands-on review should offer all of the details.

But of course, you’re here for the Splatoon 3 action. And oh does this new Switch OLED design deliver.

Let’s start by taking a look at the console itself. From the front of the hybrid gaming machine, you wouldn’t expect there to be anything different about the device itself. But flip it over, and you’ll find the usual black plastic design covered in a spread of reflective Inkling decals. The design fits right in with the kind of imagery you’d find around the game, and really feels like it was just inked onto the back.

The Joy-Cons however, are the real stars of the show. Nintendo always has a thing for releasing some absolutely stunning controllers, like the Skyward Sword offerings I took a look at last year. This time around the company is really stepping things up to eleven and delivering some of the most fresh looking controllers out there. Each of them sports a different color palette, with the left fading from a blue down to a purple and the right hand side transitioning from yellow to green. Both of the gradients are covered in the same glyphs as the console itself and all come together to deliver some downright cool and adorable designs.

The undersides even have this super cute suction cup design to really sell the whole Inkling aesthetic that the new Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 OLED is going for.

Then there’s the new dock, which shares much of the same design as the console itself. The white base has slightly darker designs all over the front and back plates, with a big yellow paint splatter on the former. It’s a fun little touch that adds some extra color into the otherwise monochromatic look, and is just the final piece of the Splatoon 3 action that you’d expect from a celebratory Switch OLED console.

Still available for purchase, Nintendo’s new limited-edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED can be found at the following retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart. It’ll set you back slightly more than the normal version of the hybrid, and now sells for $359.99 shipped. The bundle also notably does not include a copy of Splatoon 3, so if you want the game for the launch day on September 9, you’ll have to pick that up separately.

9to5Toys’ Take

Some of the previous limited-edition Switch consoles, I’m looking at you Animal Crossing, weren’t all too exciting. This time around Nintendo is really leaning into the vibrant vibes of Splatoon 3 in order to give fans one of the more eye-catching twists on its popular hybrid console.

If you already have a Switch OLED, I likely wouldn’t recommend picking this one up unless you’re a die-hard fan of Inklings and Octolings. But for those who are, this is everything I could have wanted out of a unique design. That goes double or anyone looking to buy a Switch for the first time, or upgrade from the original model to the more recent OLED version.

Now if you don’t mind me, I have to get ready for the Splatfest World Premiere demo that goes live any minute.

