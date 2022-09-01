Today’s best game deals: 8-title Castlevania collection $4, Sonic Origins Deluxe $31, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesPSNKonami
80% off $4

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. As part of its new Games Under $15 event, Sony’s PSN store is now offering the Castlevania Anniversary Collection for just $3.99. Down from the regular $20, this is a massive 80% price drop and the perfect chance to score the beloved classic Castlevania titles for your digital PlayStation library. This one includes the original title right through to Super Castlevania IV and Bloodlines as well as the never before released in English Kid Dracula and some bonus goodies as well. Score it now while the price is right. Just make sure you dive into the September PlayStation Plus free games and streaming catalogue updates that were announced yesterday as well as all of the details we have thus far on the new pro DualSense Edge controller as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED

***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller 

***Sony confirms an early 2023 release for PlayStation VR2

Pre-orders:

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PSN

Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: September 1, 2022 – Apple MagSafe Cha...
Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Smartphone Stand $6....
Casely’s BOGO FREE Labor Day sale: Some of the be...
Monopoly’s latest Super Mario Junior board game h...
Lululemon takes up to 50% off new markdowns for Labor D...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Wildwood, Paralle...
MSI’s Rainbow 6 SE gaming laptop with 12th Gen i7...
Twelve South’s sitewide Labor Day sale offers fir...
Load more...
Show More Comments