Today’s best game deals: 8-title Castlevania collection $4, Sonic Origins Deluxe $31, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. As part of its new Games Under $15 event, Sony’s PSN store is now offering the Castlevania Anniversary Collection for just $3.99. Down from the regular $20, this is a massive 80% price drop and the perfect chance to score the beloved classic Castlevania titles for your digital PlayStation library. This one includes the original title right through to Super Castlevania IV and Bloodlines as well as the never before released in English Kid Dracula and some bonus goodies as well. Score it now while the price is right. Just make sure you dive into the September PlayStation Plus free games and streaming catalogue updates that were announced yesterday as well as all of the details we have thus far on the new pro DualSense Edge controller as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller
***Sony confirms an early 2023 release for PlayStation VR2
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle $35 (Reg. $70)
- Or Ultimate Edition for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Metro Exodus Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Digital Game sale from $7.50 or less
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sifu PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition $50 (Reg. $100)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. 12+)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!