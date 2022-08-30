PowerA’s new Switch controller charging dock keeps pro gamepads and Joy-Con at the ready

A new PowerA Nintendo Switch charger launches today. The brand is easily among the most popular officially licensed third-party Nintendo Switch gear makers, including everything from its massive range of themed wired and wireless controllers to charging gear, Joy-con grips, protection travel cases, and more. It also delivers some of the lowest prices across many of these categories with regular sales on Amazon, and today we are looking the latest edition to the collection with the new dual controller PowerA Nintendo Switch charger. Head below for more details.

New PowerA Nintendo Switch charger

As of late, PowerA has been focused on its MOGA mobile efforts in terms of new releases. Looking to take on the Android-model Razer Kishi, it launched the MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming with a sort of Switch-style wraparound design that flanks your Android device with a hardware controller setup to support both classic mobile gaming and cloud platforms. Following that, it released the new PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Controller – a more traditional Xbox-style controller rig topped with its Mobile Gaming Clip, which we had a chance to go hands-on with shortly thereafter. But today it’s all about Nintendo Switch and keeping those controllers charged up.

The PowerA Nintendo Switch charger is compatible with Nintendo Pro Controllers, all of its in-house wireless gamepads, and/or a pair of Joy-Con. In other words, you can charge a pro-style controller and a set of Joy-Con simultaneously.

The charging station delivers a low-profile design adorned with officially licensed tech and the Nintendo Switch logo on the front side – while I would prefer a mostly branding-free situation personally, the Switch logo seems to look better than a giant PowerA logo if you ask me. Below that, a series of pro controller and Joy-Con battery indicator lights complete the front panel.

Here’s a quick rundown of the features from PowerA:

Charging for Nintendo Switch Controllers

Charges Joy-Con and wireless controllers simultaneously

LED lights indicate when controllers are charged

Fully compatible with Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers

Fully compatible with all PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers

The new dual PowerA Nintendo Switch charger is scheduled to go up for sale on Amazon and the official website now. This post will be updated with a more detailed spec list and specific pricing information momentarily.

Update: The Amazon listing is now live at $29.99 shipped but it is still listed as out of stock directly from PowerA. Here’s all of the details from the official listing:

Power up all your Nintendo Switch controllers with this reliable, low-profile charging station. The dock is compatible with Joy-Cons, Pro Controllers and PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers. Charge different controllers simultaneously using a slide-in dock for two Joy-Cons and a USB-C dongle for one wireless controller. Individual LEDs will illuminate red while charging and turn green when fully charged. Officially licensed by Nintendo Works exclusively with Nintendo and PowerA Wireless Controllers only

