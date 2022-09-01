Save a massive 50% on Ninja’s Foodi Smoothie Blender today at $49 shipped (New low)

Walmart now has the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor down at $49 shipped. Regularly $99, you’ll find very similar models going for as much as $90 on Amazon. today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention, 50% off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find on any Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker. Alongside the 18-ounce bowl and built-in tamper to help “power through” tough ingredients and frozen foods, this essentially a traditional blender and smoothie bowl maker in one. It also ships with a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids so you can take your nutritional creations on the go. Everything connects to the 1200W motor base that also houses the unit’s four preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, and spreads. More details below.

If you would prefer a more traditional personal-sized blending solution, save even more and go with the Magic Bullet. The 11-piece bundle with the take-away cups sells for $40 on Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. It’s certainly not as powerful or as high-end as the particularly low-priced Ninja above, but it might be better suited for your needs.

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker features:

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor with smartTORQUE blends and powers through the thickest ingredients and never stalls. One base with multi-functions. The two 24 oz. Nutrient Extraction Cups and Spout Lids are for smoothies and extractions. The 18 oz. XL Smoothie Bowl Maker with built-in tamper powers through frozen foods with less liquid for thick smoothie bowls and nut butters. Twist the built-in tamper while blending to push ingredients toward the blades. This compact personal blender is equipped with a 1200-peak-watt power-dense motor that maintains the high speed to deliver uninterrupted power and performances. All cups, lids and blades are dishwasher safe.

