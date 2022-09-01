Score some affordable backup space with WD’s portable 1TB My Passport HDD down at $45

Alongside the price drops we spotted on WD Game Drives this morning, Amazon is now offering the brand’s 1TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $44.97 shipped. Regularly $60 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $53, this is matching the Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. There are certainly faster and more modern SSD variants out there, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a TB of solid-state storage at this price from a trusted brand. This one delivers simple USB 3.0 connectivity that’s backward compatible with just about all previous-generation gear. It is also ready for Windows machines out of the box (but can be reformatted for a Mac) and makes for an affordable backup device that won’t break the bank. More details below.

Even the typically rock-bottom Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB portable hard drive is selling for the same price as today’s lead deal. If you’re looking for a causal and simple back up machine or just something to store your photos and the like on, today’s lead deal is a solid option at under $45.

However, if you’re looking to maximize your transfer speeds, then it’s the portable SSDs you’ll need. Our recent feature piece is a notable resource for zeroing-in on the model that will suit you best, but make sure you check out the deal we are tracking on the 2TB Kingston XS2000 as well. It was featured in our best bang for your buck section due to its affordable price tag compared to the big-time brands as well as its ability to deliver even faster speeds (in most cases) at up to 2,000MB/s.

WD My Passport Portable External HDD features:

Software for device management and backup with password protection. (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port (5Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

3-year limited warranty

