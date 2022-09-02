Android app deals of the day: Bloons TD 6, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to explore the hardware offers we have on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, its Galaxy Tab S8, and this OnePlus Nord N20 deal. Moving over to the software, we have discounts on titles like Bloons TD 6, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Teslagrad, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Chicken Police, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone, today saw the OnePlus Nord N20 with an OLED display and 5G drop to $260 shipped. You’ll also find a Labor Day price drop live on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 plus even more in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Bloons TD 6:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon! Join millions of other players who enjoy the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Arcade1Up’s X-Men 4-Player Wi-Fi cabinet lights u...
My favorite ThermoPro instant read digital thermometer ...
WD’s brand new SN850X 7,300MB/s LED internal SSDs...
Apple’s latest Find My MagSafe Leather Wallet hit...
Pokémon’s 2022 Halloween collection arrives with all...
Review: Razer looks to the competition with the Kishi V...
Cut for 130 minutes with EGO’s 21-inch 56V electric m...
Anker’s $180 H30 Mate Cordless Handheld HomeVac a...
Load more...
Show More Comments