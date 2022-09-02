OnePlus Nord N20 delivers 5G and an OLED screen at $260 (Save $40)

Best Buy is now offering the OnePlus Nord N20 5G Android Smartphone for $259.99 shipped. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at only the second discount to date at $40 off while delivering a match of the all-time low. Having just launched back in June, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

One of the more notable features of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is that you can expand the internal storage by popping in a microSD card. So if the included 128GB isn’t going to cut it for your photo library and the like, using some of your savings to pick up Samsung’s EVO Select card at $16 is an easy recommendation. It’ll double your out of the box storage and provides a pretty easy way to make the affordable handset an even better value.

Though if you can wait to bring home a new smartphone, Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone was just revealed yesterday and you can already save. Currently up for pre-order, the handset comes bundled with a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds that deliver $278 in added value to the photography-oriented flagship. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G features:

The OnePlus Nord N20 is the perfect entry-level 5G phone, featuring premium specs and an affordable price. Immerse yourself into your favorite content with a large FHD+ AMOLED Display, delivering sharp detail and deep colors. With 6GB of powerful RAM & a 5G Snapdragon processor, the N20 5G can handle anything from your favorite content to streaming online games.

