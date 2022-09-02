Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped in both styles. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price since back in March. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249 in both the black and white styles, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other Apple savings up for grabs in Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. Much like the Apple Pencil above, the savings in the larger event will be live through the end of the weekend and carry over from M1 Macs to smart home gear and much more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

