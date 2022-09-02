Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Save $50 From $249

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped in both styles. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price since back in March. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249 in both the black and white styles, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other Apple savings up for grabs in Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. Much like the Apple Pencil above, the savings in the larger event will be live through the end of the weekend and carry over from M1 Macs to smart home gear and much more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pelican’s black and Hi-Vis yellow Protector AirTa...
OnePlus Nord N20 delivers 5G and an OLED screen at $260...
PreSonus’ affordable GO USB-C AudioBox interface ...
Crucial’s X8 500GB USB-C 3.1 Gen2 anodized alumin...
Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2022 low of $99 following $30...
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale takes $349 off M...
Beats Fit Pro see Labor Day discount down to $180 along...
Wali’s Premium Dual Monitor Desk Mount uses indep...
Load more...
Show More Comments