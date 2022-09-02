Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2022 low of $99 following $30 holiday weekend discount

Joining the other Labor Day savings, Best Buy is now offering the latest Apple Pencil 2 for $99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for the same price. Normally selling for $129, this is still one of the first chances to save this year while also matching the best price of 2022. These $30 in savings match our previous mention from earlier in the summer, as well. Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. Head below for more.

Then as far as the iPads themselves go, this week has seen quite a few different offerings go live. A fitting headliner is the flagship 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, which is now on sale for the first time in months. There’s up to $350 in savings attached to several storage capacities as well as both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations all starting from $999. Though if that comprehensive of a package is a bit much for your needs, the 10.9-inch M1 iPad Air 5 is an easy contender, especially considering pricing starts at $559.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other Apple savings up for grabs in Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. Much like the Apple Pencil above, the savings in the larger event will be live through the end of the weekend and carry over from M1 Macs to smart home gear and much more.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

