Beats Fit Pro see Labor Day discount down to $180 alongside Beats Studio Buds at $120

Several retailers are now offering the latest Beats Fit Pro ANC Earbuds for $179.99 shipped in several colors including Best Buy and Amazon. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer is one of the best prices to date and matches our previous mention set a month ago at $20 off.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the Beats lineup, its recent Studio Buds are also up for grabs from Best Buy and Amazon, now dropping down to $119.95 in all five colorways. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer delivering $30 in savings.

The recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Then go check out the price cuts from earlier in the week that we spotted on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max. These are down to some of the best prices to date with Spatial Audio and hi-fi listening in tow, starting at $370 for a refurbished model. Those who’d prefer going the new condition route can also score these for $429, and in either case you’d more regularly pay $549.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

