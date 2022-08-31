AirPods Max return to lowest price of the year with Spatial Audio at $429 (Save $120)

Apple’s AirPods Max boast one of the more lofty price tags for a pair of ANC headphones these days, but Amazon just made the listening experience even more affordable. Right now, you can score the headphones in several styles at $429 shipped. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $120 off. This is the best price cut we’ve seen in several months and beats our previous mention by $21.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers another to chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for less. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Today’s AirPods Max offer joins all of the week’s other notable Apple discounts. It’s already Wednesday and the savings have carried over to everything from flagship portable MacBooks to iPad Pro accessories and more. Our Apple guide breaks down all of the best price cuts up for grabs right now.

We also just recently took a hands-on look at two of Anker’s latest releases that arrive in the new Soundcore Space lineup. Both of these ANC-enabled offerings just hit the scene last week and arrive in the form of the over-ear Q45 headphones as well as the true wireless A40 earbuds. You can get a better idea of what to expect from performance and sound quality in our review, though a quick spoiler is that Anker is really packing these headphones with as many features as possible for the price.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

