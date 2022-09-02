Roborock’s smart robotic vacs just dropped even lower for Labor Day with deals from $200

The Roborock Labor Day deals are live with deals starting from $200. First up, Roborock is now offering its Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently on sale for $600 via Amazon, this is $150 off the going rate, $50 better than the Amazon deal, and the lowest price we can find. It is also $50 below the price we were tracking as part of its 8th anniversary sale a couple weeks ago. Alongside the seven weeks of auto dirt disposal, the LiDAR navigation, smartphone control, user customized cleaning jobs, no-go zones, and 3D maps make for a truly autonomous experience. You’ll also find 2,700Pa suction, scratch-safe wheels, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands rounding out the feature list. Head below for more Roborock deals from $200.

Roborock Labor Day deals:

We are also still tracking a new all-time low on Anker’s brand new laser-guided robot vacuum, the L35. This one delivers a particular powerful 3,200Pa suction and is now starting from $280. Get a closer look at the deal here and even more in our launch coverage. Then dive into our recent feature piece on the best models out there for more insight and which will suit you, your budget, and your space best.

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Self-Empty Dock automatically empties the Q5’s dustbin after each cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. Its 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps that can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Clean Harder with Powerful 2700 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 2700 Pa, the Q5 easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors and drags it out from deep inside carpets.

Clean Better with the Multi-Plane Floating Main Brush: A multi-plane floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning, even on uneven surfaces. It is strongly resistant to hair tangles and perfect for homes with pets.

