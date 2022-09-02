ViewSonic’s ColorPro 27-inch monitor with fine-tuned calibration falls to new low of $600, more

Amazon is currently offering the ViewSonic ColorPro 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Computer Monitor for $599.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $800, this solid $200 price drop or 25% discount marks one of the first we’ve seen and a new all-time low price. Designed for professionals, the ViewSonic ColorPro monitor comes from the factory color calibrated with 100% coverage of the sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, and Rec. 709 color gamuts. After you’re done working on your latest photoshoot set, you can game as well with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility ensuring there is no screen tearing while gaming at those high refresh rates. The ColorPro Wheel that is included here will let you fine-tune colors and adjust the color calibration with its integrated reader. Head below for more options.

ViewSonic ColorPro 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor features:

The ViewSonic ColorPro VP2776 is a 27” professional monitor that delivers outstanding visual performance and amazing color accuracy. Its IPS Nano Color panel boasts a 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage that brings images to life with deep and vibrant colors. An integrated ColorPro Wheel provides easy and accurate color calibration for precise performance, while a 165Hz refresh rate delivers smoother on-screen media, perfect for world-class photographers, vloggers, video editors, animators, and game designers. USB-C connectivity helps to simplify your workspace by delivering audio, video, data and up to 90W of power delivery over a single universal cable. With its impeccable design and technology, and an intuitive user-friendly interface, the VP2776 delivers everything professional content creators demand in a monitor.

