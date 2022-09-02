Withings’ new ScanWatch packs ECG and Sp02 monitoring and is on sale from $230 (Save $50)

Just after revealing its new Body Comp scale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the Withings ScanWatch Hybrid Smartwatch starting at $229.95 shipped for the 38mm model. Down from $280, this is marking the first price cut we’ve seen since back on Prime Day at $50 off. Those same $50 in savings also apply to the larger 42mm style, which is now sitting at $249.99 from its usual $300 going rate. Arriving with an array of the latest health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Withings has a collection of other gear in its fitness stable and the Body Smart Scale is a great addition to your kit at $50. If you’re planning on getting back out there now that weather is cooling down from the summer heat wave, this scale can help monitor progress by tracking everything from weight to body fat, muscle mass, and more. Everything will sync right in with the ScanWatch above, as well as the likes of Apple Health and other apps. Plus, it’s currently $10 off to deliver some added savings on your fitness journey.

If you’re looking to amp up your workouts at home, the new Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike is down to its best price yet. Echelon is a brand known for offering a Peloton-like experience for less, and now you can save even more thanks to a $180 discount. That brings the recently-released bike down to a new all-time low of $1,020.

Withings ScanWatch features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

