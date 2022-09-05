ASUS’ regularly $150 ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset falls to new low at $112.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset for $112.50 shipped. Typically going for $150, this 25% discount marks a new Amazon all-time low we’ve seen. Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here can be detached when not in use to ensure you’re not heard, but when you want to be heard you can rest assured with its Discord and Teamspeak certifications. The on-earcup controls can toggle the RGB accent lighting alongside the volume and microphone mute toggle. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $34. This headset is wired as well, though it uses a 3.5mm audio jack rather than USB-C. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the gaming headsets above. If you need a centralized place on your network to store your archival data, right now you can pick up QNAP TS-130 1-bay NAS for $118. This new all-time Amazon low price will net you a NAS that takes a single hard drive or SSD and makes it accessible on your entire network with a simple setup.

ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset features:

ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming headphone with Hi-Res ESS Quad-DAC delivers an impressive 127-db SNR for impeccably detailed & true-to-life audio that gives serious gamers a competitive edge by immersing them in powerful sound unmatched by other gaming headsets

ULTIMATE COMFORT – Ergonomic D-shaped angled ear cups offer a snug fit during gaming marathons. Headphones includes thicker Hybrid cushion for long hours, & a thinner, softer protein leather cushion for on-the-go use

CROSS-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY – Featuring a USB-C connector and a USB-C to USB 2.0 adapter for PC, Mac

ON POINT STYLE – ROG Delta wired headphones with mic feature a classy circular rainbow RGB lighting effect that lets you set your unique style. Includes a detachable, unidirectional boom microphone with an indicative flashlight at the tip

