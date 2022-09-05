Amazon discounts QNAP’s 1-bay NAS to a new low of $118 for Labor Day (Reg. $139)

Amazon is offering the QNAP TS-130 1-bay NAS for $118.20 shipped. Down from $139, this beats the previous best deal that we’ve seen by an additional $11 to mark a new all-time low at Amazon. While most NAS devices leverage multiple drives for RAID, this model ditches that function for a more budget-friendly design. Essentially, this NAS takes a single hard drive or SSD and makes it accessible on your entire network with simple setup. You can use this NAS for storing photos, videos, and other media or documents with ease. There’s a Gigabit Ethernet port and you can also add to its storage capabilities with a USB expansion enclosure with the onboard USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the networked portion of today’s lead deal, then consider instead picking up the WD 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive. It comes with a 4TB drive pre-installed, which means it’ll work out of the box as soon as it arrives. Just know that the $97 price tag only comes with USB connectivity, meaning the drive will have to be plugged into your computer for it to work.

Do you need portable storage? If so, consider picking up SanDisk’s all-metal dual 1TB USB-C flash drive that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $100. It won’t bring network connectivity, nor is it designed to be plugged in 24/7 like a desktop hard drive. However, it does pack 1TB of storage and fit on your key ring, making it the ideal solution for on-the-go file backups.

QNAP TS-130 1-bay NAS features:

Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-130 is the perfect entry-level Home NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the TS-130 comfortably fits into your living environment to create a smarter home for file storage and entertainment. By centrally storing and backing up files to the TS-130 you can easily access, sync, and share them with your devices and protect them from viruses and ransomware with Snapshots. A complete home entertainment portal also awaits, allowing you to stream and share photos, music, and videos with family and friends. Create a smart digital home now with the TS-130!

