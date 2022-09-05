Save 25% on ASUS’ Electro Punk Edition ROG Strix Impact II Optical Gaming Mouse at $30

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Electro Punk Edition Optical Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Going for $40 through 2022, this 25% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low and is the lowest price we’ve tracked for any model of Strix Impact II. The 6,200 DPI optical sensor used on this mouse polls at 1,000Hz to ensure fast response times and high precision which is important for competitive gaming. Over time, the switches will wear out and could start becoming problematic, but ASUS uses an exclusive push-fit switch socket to make it easy to replace them. There is even RGB lighting integrated into this mouse which is controlled by Aura Sync and can be configured to sync with the rest of your system’s RGB lighting. DPI can also be adjusted on-the-fly with a dedicated button so you don’t have to leave your game to fine-tune your performance. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money, you could go with the EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse for $15. The X12 uses a Lift Off Distance sensor alongside the Pixart 3389 optical sensor to achieve “precision readings” by using the LOD sensor to tune the sensor shut-off height. The native 8,000Hz response rate is achieved by using the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 USB microprocessor that can get you latency as low as 0.125 milliseconds, according to EVGA. The overall design of the mouse allows it to be ambidextrous so it doesn’t matter whether you’re left- or right-handed. The eight programmable buttons allow you to set up five customizable profiles which are stored onboard.

After checking out these mouse deals, be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more on hardware and other peripherals. If you’ve wanted to get into PC gaming but don’t want to build a system yourself, you could instead grab the HP Pavilion i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Desktop for $839. Coming in with great entry-level gaming specs, this system should handle most titles, even modern AAA, at 1080p high or ultra with ease.

ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Electro Punk Edition Gaming Mouse features:

THE ULTIMATE GAMING WEAPON – ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Electro Punk Optical Gaming Mouse with a stunning black-and-pink cyberpunk theme features a 6,200 DPI optical sensor and a four-level adjustable DPI switch for pinpoint accuracy & superb flexibility

SWITCHES BUILT TO LAST – Preferred by pro gamers, the ROG Strix Impact II computer gaming mouse features an exclusive push-fit switch socket to easily vary click resistance and five programmable buttons that allow you to tailor control for your playing style

AMBIDEXTROUS CONTROL – This USB-wired lightweight gaming mouse comes with left and right buttons separated from the main body delivering high precision & maximum tactile satisfaction. Clickable scroll wheel and low-friction cable ensure unhindered glides

