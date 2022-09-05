eufy’s new Dual Camera Video Doorbell hits $150 in Gold Box sale (Reg. $200), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of eufy smart home security cameras with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the eufy Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell at $149.99. Down from its usual $200 price tag, this amounts to $50 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is still one of the first price cuts and beats our previous mention by $20.

Having just launched back in February, the new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is its most capable solution yet with a 2K HDR main sensor that can stream footage right to your smartphone, smart display, and more. On top of the usual doorbell functionality that can audibly alert you thanks to the included hardware chime, there’s also the second camera sensor. Pointed at the ground to keep an eye on package deliveries, the 1080p camera is backed by all of the same motion detection capabilities. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know. Head below for more.

Then make sure to shop all of the other price cuts in today’s eufy camera sale. The savings apply to some other ways to add some extra surveillance to your smart home including a more affordable video doorbell and outdoor floodlight camera. These discounts, like the lead deal, will only be available through the end of the day and start from $120.

Over on the Siri-enabled side of things, we’re tracking the first discount on the new Eve Outdoor Cam. This offering just hit the scene earlier in the year and arrives with HomeKit Secure Video support as well as 1080p recording and more at the $212 price point.

eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell features:

The view offered by ordinary cameras is just too limited to provide complete protection. With a low-angle camera, blindspots are eliminated and your doorstep is in full view. Get instantly notified when your package arrives with Delivery Guard. Plus, you’ll receive pick-up reminders and alerts if someone approaches your package. See what triggered a recording, so you know how visitors approached your door and what they were doing with 3 second videos.

