simplehuman Labor Day sale: Up to $50 off steel sensor trash cans, soap pumps, more from $56

From now through the end of today, simplehuman is offering up notable and, in some cases, quite rare deals on its home goods for Labor Day. Ranging from smart sensor trash cans and touch-free soap pumps to some of its other gear, you can score up to $50 off right now. With deals starting from $56 shipped, now’s a notable chance to land some of its sought-after and well-made gear at lower price points alongside a host of color options at the discounted rates. Free shipping is available across the board here. Head below for a closer look at our top picks and more details.

simplehuman Labor Day deals:

Note: While most of the deals below are available to all, some of them will require a quick sign-up of the brand’s membership program. It is completely free and you can take a look at the other perks on this landing page.

Be sure to take a look at our launch coverage on its laser-cut phone sanitizer as well as its luxurious new matte black step cans and soap pumps as well. Then head over to our home goods hub for more Labor Day price drops on kitchen and cooking gear including Amazon’s latest Instant Pot event with up to $70 in savings on a range of its cookers, coffee makers, and more.

simplehuman rechargeable sensor soap pump features:

TOUCH-FREE – Neat, easy and automatic. Touch-free operation means no germs passed on, and no smudges left behind.

CLOG-PROOF TUBING PUMP – For precise and consistent soap flow.

FUNNEL REFILL OPENING – Makes it easy to refill your sensor pump without messy drips.

VARIABLE DISPENSE – Position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more.

NO-DRIP VALVE – Flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips.

LOOK, NO BATTERIES – Recharge plug on the back is easy to access, and one charge lasts up to 3 months.

