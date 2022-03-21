simplehuman’s luxurious new matte black step cans and soap pumps for your spring upgrade

simplehuman – maker of some of the best trash cans and most gorgeous bathroom fixtures out there – is now introducing its all-new matte black lineup. Well known for the metallic finishes on its smart soap pumps, hands-free trash cans, and more, the brand is unveiling the “long-awaited upgrade to [its] popular black stainless steel” products today with sleek updated versions of its rectangular step cans, round step cans, and the liquid sensor pump. Head below for a closer look and pricing details.

The best trash cans and sensor soap pump go matte black

After bringing some novel crossover designs late last year with its Hello Kitty collaboration, simplehuman is heading into spring with a more classy and sleek approach on its latest redesigns. It already made some of best trash cans and sensor soap pumps out there, but is now looking to provide more options for matching your existing fixtures or upcoming upgrades with the latest matte black finishes.

At this point, the new lineup is only available on its official site it would appear and consists of four pieces: the 58L dual compartment rectangular step can, the 45L rectangular step can, the smaller bathroom-ready 4.5L round step can, and its rechargeable liquid sensor pump.

Let’s take a closer look at each starting with the larger kitchen trash can:

And here’s the smaller bathroom can as well as the liquid sensor soap pump:

The new lineup is available now and pricing is as follows:

58L dual rectangular step can $220

45L rectangular step can $150

4.5L round step can $35

liquid sensor pump $80

9to5Toys’ Take

While they might be some best trash cans on the market, they are also going to cost you. Amazon makes a smart soap pump for almost half the price at $55, and you’ll find plenty of its stainless steel trash cans for much less than the simplehuman models. But when it comes to quality and a particularly classy look, it’s hard to beat simplehuman and for some folks, the 10-year warranty is worth the extra spend.

