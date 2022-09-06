Govee’s smart Neon-inspired light strips on sale from $51 at Amazon (Reg. $60+)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 16.4-foot Neon Rope LED Smart Light Strip for $76.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $43 in savings while beating our previous mention by $18. You can also save on the shorter 6.56-foot model, which is now down to its second-best price of $50.99 from the usual $60 going rate. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

Update 9/6 @ 4:56 PM: Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 16.4-foot Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Smart Light Strip for $23.29 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $33, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Those who don’t want to deal with the fuss of actually having to install some ambient lighting should consider the Govee StarPal Dimmable Table Lamp instead. This offering arrives with a standalone design that pairs right to your phone over Bluetooth and sports a rechargeable design that you can take pretty much anywhere. Plus, there’s a $42 price tag that’s a bit more affordable than the neon vibes offered above.

If your Siri setup could use some love, we’re also tracking some rare discounts on Eve’s latest HomeKit accessories. Leading the way is the just-refreshed Aqua HomeKit water controller, which is now on sale for the very first time and sitting at $130. This accessory arrives with Thread support alongside a refreshed design and is down from its usual $150 going rate.

Govee Neon Rope LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

