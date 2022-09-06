ASUS ROG Strix RX 6750 OC GPU can run silently and packs a punch at $544 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix RX 6750 XT OC Edition 12GB Graphics Card for $544.05 shipped. Down from $680, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This graphics card is perfect for those who are wanting to enjoy 1440p or even some 4K gaming at higher frame rates. It has 12GB of GDDR6 memory and is also compatible with AMD’s FSR 2.0 tech which allows it to play compatible games much better. This model comes pre-overclocked from ASUS and features a 0dB fan technology which turns the fans off unless they’re needed to keep your system whisper quiet. Keep reading for more.

If you’re alright taking a step down a hair to the RTX 3060 instead, then you can save even more. Right now the PNY RTX 3060 is available at Amazon for $380. It still packs a punch and my RTX 3060 lets me game at 1080p ultra settings in most titles while hitting 100+ FPS and can even handle many games at 1440p high or ultra. If you’re after a lower-cost build, then the RTX 3060 absolutely shouldn’t be ignored.

Don’t forget about the deal we found on ASUS’ latest 29.5-inch UltraWide 1080p 220Hz Gaming Monitor which is seeing its first price drop down to $381.50. Normally $449, this display brings a high refresh rate and UltraWide aspect ratio to allow you to see even more when playing your favorite games. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

ASUS ROG Strix RX 6750 XT OC GPU features:

The ROG Strix Radeon RX 6750 XT merges an industry-leading cooling solution with high-end power performance and additional creature comforts. Beneath the surface, a massive heatsink is cooled by a trio of Axial-tech fans that utilize a new rotation scheme and specialized roles for central and auxiliary fans.

