AVerMedia’s Live Game Duo dual HDMI capture card is made for streaming at $199

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo Dual HDMI Capture Card for $198.90 shipped. Down from $225 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and beats our last mention by a few pennies. Designed to bring two 1080p uncompressed HDMI streams into your computer at the same time, this is perfect for recording both your console and DSLR without having to use two different devices. Speaking of consoles, it also has a zero-lag passthrough which lets you enjoy 4K60 HDR or 1080p240 on a monitor while recording 1080p60. If you don’t think 1080p60 is enough, that’s perfect for Twitch or YouTube streaming and also doesn’t add a lot of strain to your system to record. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the AVerMedia Live Gamer HD 2 to save some cash. It’s available on Amazon for $127.50 which saves over $70 from today’s lead deal. Instead of dual inputs and 1080p240 or 4K60 passthrough, the Live Gamer HD is capped at 1080p60 passthrough and single device capture. So, if you have a previous-generation console that doesn’t have high frame rate capabilities, the Live Gamer HD 2 is a great solution all around.

Don’t forget to swing by the ASUS PC gaming Gold Box that’s going on for today only. There’s a lot of gear on sale here to refresh your battlestation with prices from $22. Whether you need a new mouse, motherboard, headset, or something else, it’s likely on sale today. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on setup upgrades.

AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo features:

  • Two separate HDMI inputs, one for your gameplay and one for you
  • 4Kp60 High Dynamic Range (HDR) Pass-through
  • High Refresh Rate Pass-through at Full HD up to 240Hz
  • Simultaneously record from both inputs in uncompressed Full HD

