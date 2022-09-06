ASUS PC gaming Gold Box refreshes your battlestation with 1-day deals from $22

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting an assortment of ASUS PC gaming essentials starting at $22. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering plenty of discounted ways to build out a battlestation for the first time or just upgrade an aging rig, today’s sale is packed with everything from motherboards to monitors, keyboards, mice, and other peripherials. Just about everything is down to its lowest price of the year, if not at an entirely new all-time low. We’ve highlighted our top picks down below, or you can just shop everything while it’s on sale through the end of the day.

ASUS Gaming Gold Box highlights:

Following all of the Labor Day savings from the long holiday weekend, our PC gaming guide is also packed with all of the other best ways to save on gear for your rig or battlestation at large.

ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Gundam Mouse features:

We collaborated with professional gamers in the design of ROG Strix Impact II, resulting in ambidextrous ergonomics that are optimized for performance play and a comfortable grip, in a mere 79g frame. The 6,200 dpi sensor tracks at up to 220 ips and with a 1000 Hz polling rate, so you’re assured high precision, fast response and accurate control – and all without a hint of lag. Impact II even includes five programmable buttons, allowing you to tailor control for your game or play style.

