Govee’s Bluetooth wireless meat thermometer kit with four probes hits new low at $19.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer for $19.73 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $40, and on sale for $33 before today’s additional discounts, this deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With four probes included at under $20, it’s hard to beat what this thermometer brings to the table. Each thermometer has a working range of 32 to 572 degrees and is accurate within 1.8 degrees. It can take a reading in just two seconds and the thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor temperatures even inside your home. There are six types of meat cooking presets to choose from and it’ll also allow you to set custom temperatures if none match your criteria. Once a meal reaches that temp, an alert goes off on your phone to let you know food is ready. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for a digital, instant-read thermometer. This one on Amazon is just $12 Prime shipped and is a great buy. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill.

Once your meal is complete, use the Ozeri wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with iPad stand to view the final steps of the recipe and chop up the food. It’s on sale for $27, which marks an Amazon all-time low price. Then, continuing on the Govee train, be sure to check out the brand’s smart Neon-inspired light strips that are on sale from $51 today. Normally $60 or more, now’s a great time to pick up these RGB light strips and add a pop of color to your space.

Govee Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

Accurate and Fast – Wireless Meat Thermometer has a working range from 32°F to 572°F and is accurate within 1.8°F/1°C. Readings take just 2 seconds so you can instantly check if your meats have reached the perfect temperature.

Remote Monitoring – Receive temperature updates from 230ft away, plus view clear charts of last 1 hour of temp data. Start spending more time with family and friends and less time staring at the grill.

Receive Alerts – Be notified on your phone plus hear audible alerts on the meat thermometer itself when meat temperatures exceed the limits you set.

