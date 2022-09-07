Amazon is offering up to 40% off a range of academic monthly/yearly planners from $9

Justin Kahn
Global Printed Products Monthly and Weekly 2022-2023 Academic Planner

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ELAN Publishing (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off academic year planners for this year and next. One standout option is the Global Printed Monthly and Weekly 2022-2023 Academic Planner at $11.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, this is solid 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Available in black, blue, brown, and turquoise, it features a relatively minimalist cover (compared to some of the more artistic options on sale today) and measures out at a standard 8 by 10 inches. It covers 14 months alongside 2-page monthly and weekly spreads, 21 extra pages for notes, an elastic closure, and a marking ribbon. Head below for more details and deals starting from just under $9

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box planner sale right here. The deals start from just under $9 Prime shipped and feature a number of varying cover designs ranging from artistic patterns and colors to more simplistic and minimalist options. 

Alongside this deal on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook, we are also tracking solid price drops on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for a more high-tech solution to carry you through the school year and beyond. The M1 Air is now $100 off the going rate to deliver the first discount since back in June and a match for our previous mention. Get a closer look at the features and pricing breakdown in this morning’s deal coverage

Global Printed Academic Planner features:

  • BE ORGANIZED AND STAY ON TRACK – This 8 x 10″ large sized 14 month academic planner and agenda has everything you need to be successful 2022-2023.
  • ORGANIZATION WITH EASE – With equal writing space for each day of the week, along with 2 page monthly and weekly spreads. It is easy to stay on track!
  • BONUS – With 21 extra pages for notes, this academic planner has you covered from June 2022 through July 2023.
  • STYLISH COVER – This elegant black planner features a high quality, textured water resistant cover with elastic closer and stiched in page – marking ribbon.

