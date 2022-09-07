Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook falls to second-best price of $250 (Reg. $320)

Amazon is now offering the latest 2022 Lenovo Flex 5 13-inch Chromebook for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $320, today’s offer is delivering one of the first notable discounts to date at $70 off while coming within $2 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price so far, as well. Just in time for the back to school season, one of Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks is now on sale and delivering a portable workstation centered around a 2-in-1 design. Its 13-inch FHD touchscreen can fold back into a tablet for alternating between school work and Netflix binge sessions, and the entire package comes backed by 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 1.9GHz processor.

Note takers and digital artists alike will want to look into what the Lenovo Digital Pen 2 brings to the experience. Unlocking the full capabilities of the touchscreen display, this $40 add-on lets you draw or handwrite notes in class with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It’s a great option for those who want to really take advantage of the 2-in-1 design offered above, especially the tablet side of the feature set.

While you’ll pay a little bit more, going with the ASUS Chromebook CM3 delivers an even more unique way to take Chrome OS for a spin in the classroom. Notable features like a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, 64GB of storage, and an aluminum frame are really just the start, as the main selling point is the detachable keyboard that lets you fully convert the laptop form-factor into a tablet. It’s currently on sale for $270 right now and delivering a new all-time low at that with $100 in savings.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Work and play at home, school, or anywhere you go with the outstanding combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment found in the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. Enjoy intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. This 2-in-1 laptop combines a keyboard and touchscreen to make it easy to interact with everything on your display! You can also use the Lenovo digital pen to quickly write click or drag files right on the screen.

