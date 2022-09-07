Anker’s Qi-ready Liberty 3 ANC earbuds now down at $100 for limited time (Reg. $170)

After seeing a notable Apple keynote day sale on its charging gear, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $99.99 shipped in all colorways. This is a Lightning deal so it will only be live for another 9 hours or until stock runs out at the discounted price. Regularly $170, this is up to $70 in savings, matching the Best Buy Deals of the Day price, and the lowest we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Liberty 3 Pro features personalized noise cancellation that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction.” Alongside four included sizes of liquid silicone ear tips for a snug fit, they also feature exclusive coaxial dual driver technology designed to deliver deep bass and mids with “sparkling” treble “directly to your ear without interference.” The 32 hours of battery life and wireless charging case round out the feature set. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If a more casual set will do the trick for your needs, check out the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds. They are currently selling for $32 on Amazon with a notable 28 hours of playback battery life and cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. You won’t get the proper ANC action here, but at this price, it might be a worthy trade off for some.

Then go dive into our recent hands-on review of the brand’s new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds. Both models are equipped with ANC and more budget-conscious price points alongside adjustable EQ settings, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and LDAC hi-res audio. Get a closer look and a complete idea of the user experience in our feature review right here. Then swing by our headphones deal hub for more.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds feature:

ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

