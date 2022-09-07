Anker’s new L35 robo vac/mop with 60-day auto-empty bin hits new low at $450 ($100 off)

Alongside an ongoing deal on the base model, the official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its new RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with auto-empty station for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $550, this is a solid $100 price drop, the lowest we have tracked, and $50 under the launch discount. This new model leverages the brand’s latest laser navigation technology to scan your home, build real-time maps, and use Z-shaped cleaning paths to efficiently sweep the floors and carpets. Alongside the 3,200Pa suction power, it also features a 200ml water tank to leave the floors sparkling clean with the built-in mop side of things and makes for a particularly autonomous experience with the included 60-day auto-empty bin. From there, the usual voice/smartphone control and customizations are in place including those handy user-made no-go zones. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the auto-empty bin action, you can also still score a notable price drop on the base model L35 that just launched. It is currently down from the regular $400 price tag to $280 shipped, which is the lowest we have tracked, alongside all of the latest specs from the brand mentioned above.

But while we are talking Anker, be sure to dive into the tech sale it launched on iPhone accessories today ahead of the big Apple keynote. Delivering deals from $14, you’ll find discounts on USB-C docks, power banks, wall chargers, and much more on sale right now. Everything is organized for you right here.

eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ features:

Up to 60 Days* of Hands-Free Cleaning: The auto-empty station uses 25,000 Pa of suction to remove dust from RoboVac easily. It is collected in an anti-bacterial and deodorizing dust bag** which stops dust and bad smells from escaping and prevents the growth of bacteria. It can be used for up to 60 days* before needing to be replaced. (Includes 1 spare dust bag.)

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

