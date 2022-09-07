Amazon knocks $85 off Fire HD 8 Kids tablet bundle with sleeve and power bank at $108

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a special price on a Fire HD 8 Kids tablet bundled with the carrying sleeve and power charger at $107.79 shipped. This package would typically run you $190 and is now 43% off, or $85 less than buying these items individually, for the lowest we have tracked on this configuration. Not only are you landing the kid-friendly 32GB Fire tablet here (with a year of Amazon Kids+ content), but it also comes with the carrying sleeve bag as well as a portable and matching Anker power bank to keep the kids occupied all day, on long road trips, and more. Amazon’s usual 2-year worry-free guarantee is also in place here – “if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.” Hit up our Fire tablet feature piece for more details on the lineup and head below for additional details.

Just keep in mind the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet sells for $140 on its own – even the 16GB Fire 7 model goes for $110. All things considered, if you’re looking to bring home a kids Amazon tablet today, the Gold Box offer is clearly the best value you’ll find right now. You could opt for the adult-model Fire 7 tablet at $60, but you won’t get the kid-specific content and warranty taking that route.

If you prefer to go with an Apple tablets, one of our favorite models is currently seeing a solid $99 price drop. The iPad mini 6 with Apple Pencil 2 support is worth consideration for just about anyone, you, the entire family, or the kids, now that’s it down at $400 to match the lowest price we have tracked. You can get a closer look and all of the details right here.

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet bundle features:

Save up to $70 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

