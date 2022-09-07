Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car mounts, with several models on sale from $20

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount in several styles starting with the Dashboard model at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year with 20% in savings attached. Only having been beaten by Prime Day, this is still one of the lowest prices to date. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

Also included in the savings amongst the dashboard offering is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder mount at $27.99 via Amazon. This one is still down 20% from its usual going rate of $35 and is marking the lowest we’ve seen throughout 2022 outside of Prime Day. This too is centered around the latest mount from iOttie, but packs a unique cup holder design that lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console. It also comes complete with a magnetic cord organizer and can be rotated horizontally for various viewing angles. Not to mention, the Air Vent and CD Slot models are also on sale for $19.99, down from $25 and marking the second-best prices of the year.

Or if you’d just rather go with a MagSafe offering, we’re also still tracking some price cuts on iOttie’s new Velox offerings. These magnetic mounts are designed specifically for Apple’s latest iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, with MagSafe charging on the higher-end model at $39.50. Then there’s a more basic magnetic-only air vent mount that you can score for just $19.99, down from $25.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!