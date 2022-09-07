Manfrotto’s compact Pixi Mini tripod is a mobile photography must at new low of $15 (Reg. $26)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod for $15.13 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $26 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there to mark a new best price. As my personal go-to when it comes to tabletop tripods, the Manfrotto Pixi is an all-in-one package for capturing moments with ease. The built-in ball head is strong enough even to hold my Sony a6500 with a Tamron 28-75 f/2.8 lens, which is pretty hefty all things considered for this small tripod. It can be further extended by adding a secondary ball head, which is something I opted to do in order to have access to quick release plates. However, the Pixi mini tripod is a must-have in any photographer’s bag. Keep reading for more.

If you’re alright ditching the Manfrotto namesake and getting something not quite as rigid, then consider picking up this portable tripod on Amazon for $7. It’s over 50% below today’s lead deal and it does deliver a feature that the Pixi Mini doesn’t: flexible legs. This allows you to attach this tripod to various surfaces with ease, making it a little more versatile even though it won’t support as heavy of a setup.

When it comes to mounting smartphones in the car, it’s hard to go wrong with iOttie. Right now, you can save 20% the brand’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car mounts. Several models are on sale with prices as low as $20, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier this morning to find all the ways you can save.

Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod features:

The Pixi Mini Table Top Tripod from Manfrotto doubles as a tabletop tripod and a handheld grip support for a DSLR, point and shoot, or compact camcorder. The legs are rounded on their outer side, so the closed tripod provides a comfortable hand grip. When open, the tripod and head have a maximum height of 5.3″. Rubber feet prevent slipping and protect delicate surfaces.

