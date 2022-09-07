Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED revealed alongside latest info from Paldea

Today, the Pokémon Company returned to its official Youtube page in order to share the latest look at the upcoming Scarlet and Violet. Including a first look at the upcoming limited-edition Pokémon Switch OLED, all-new region-exclusive Pokémon, and more, you can get the details down below.

Pokémon Switch OLED revealed!

The most exciting news today from the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer has to be the first look at the all-new special-edition console. Nintendo lately has been releasing some incredible versions of its Switch OLED decked out in designs inspired by the latest games, and the Gen 9 titles are the latest to get the treatment.

I just recently took a hands-on look at the new limited-edition Splatoon 3 Switch, and now that same attention to detail is being carried over to Pokémon! This is excitingly the very first home console that has been given the special coat of paint, with past iterations only applying to the handheld side of the lineup. So while we’ve previously gotten Pokémon Switch Lite models, this is the first special edition one applying to the main hybrid release.

The new Pokémon Switch OLED console arrives with a pair of striking new Joy-Con controllers, which notably come in Scarlet and Violet colorways. Around back is a pretty sweet graffiti-style design of different logos from the Paldea region that are smattered across the console. Then on the Switch dock are the two new Legendaries Koraidon and Miraodon.

Trainers will be able to bring home the new special Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED ahead of the games’ release on November 4. It’ll retail for $359, and we’ll keep you in the loop on when pre-orders go live.

As for actual news from the in-game world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, today’s trailer clued Trainers in on what to expect from the Paldea region. We previously reported on how The Pokémon Company would be mixing things up for the Gen 9 titles with three different story quests, and now we’re getting some new insight into what that will look like.

Today has showcased an all-new look at the latest version of Victory Road, which will once again have players journeying throughout the map in order to achieve Champion Rank. That’s pretty standard stuff as far as being a Pokémon Trainer goes, but there’s also some other insight on how you’ll explore the Paldea region.

This generation’s Team Rocket has also been finally revealed, with Team Star being the latest group of delinquents to terrorize the Pokémon world. Lastly, there’s a Path of Legends quest line that has you searching for rare ingredients across the lands.

We also excitingly got a first look at some all-new Pokémon, too! Both of Scarlet and Violet’s region-exclusive Pokémon have been showcased, with Armarouge appearing in Scarlet and Ceruledge being encountered in Violet. These new fire type Pokémon have some pretty slick designs that you can check out below, and will likely be yet another deciding factor for which version of the new titles you score come November.

As a reminder, you can lock in your pre-orders for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead of launching this fall. Both of the Gen 9 games are slated to launch on November 18, following the special edition console arriving earlier in the month.

