Razer’s 2022 Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset sees first discount down to $85

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset in Quartz Pink for $85 shipped. Launching for $100 back in May, this $15 price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low. Refreshing its previous 2021 model, Razer has added full Bluetooth 5.2 support alongside its HyperSpeed wireless technology so you can connect to your desktop or your phone with the all-new SmartSwitch technology allowing you to swap between two devices at the press of a button. Battery life was also doubled from the first version up to 50 hours on a single charge. The microphone here can also be detached when it’s not needed so you can be sure your mic isn’t accidentally picked up. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $33.50. Unlike the Barracuda X, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Looking to pick up some new wireless earbuds instead? We’re currently tracking a deal on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $100, the lowest price we can see. Alongside four included sizes of liquid silicone ear tips for a snug fit, they also feature exclusive coaxial dual driver technology designed to deliver deep bass and mids with “sparkling” treble “directly to your ear without interference.”

2022 Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset features:

SmartSwitch Dual Wireless: For greater convenience, the headset can instantly switch between high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode for seamless audio as you hop between using your PC/console and phone respectively

Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers: Our patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids and lows that don’t muddy audio quality, providing deeper gaming immersion and a more dynamic listening experience for music and videos

50 Hours Battery Life with USB-C Charging: With enough juice to power you through a full day of gaming and commuting, the Razer Barracuda X is designed with an endurance that matches its versatility

