Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack

Justin Kahn -
Xbox Elite 2 Core controller

Update: Pre-orders for the new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller and the V2 Components Pack are now live on Amazon at $130 and $60 shipped

After Sony introduced the new DualSense Edge, Microsoft has now unveiled a new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller. More of an update to the existing Xbox pro controller (in some ways), which will seemingly remain in the current-generation lineup, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core base model comes in at a more affordable price tag than its predecessor with interchangeable sticks, domes, and more that are purchased separately. Head below for a closer look at the new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller. 

New Xbox Elite 2 Core controller

Available in both black and white, the updated new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller will once again feature a host of pro-grade features alongside additional components gamers can customize the experience at a price. 

You’ll find the usual hair-trigger locks, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, the wrap-around rubberized grip, and what Microsoft is calling “re-engineered components.” That’s on top of the expected “limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app – even pick which color the Xbox button lights up with.”

Microsoft says you can “enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.”

Use the included thumbstick-adjustment tool to manually change thumbstick tension, with 3 tension setting to choose from. Adjust thumbstick sensitivity curves with the Xbox Accessories app, or swap thumbstick inputs so that the left thumbstick controls the right thumbstick input and vice versa.

Alongside up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, it supports Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable and can be used on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and mobile. 

It starts at a more affordable $129.99 with pre-orders now live directly from Microsoft, but gamers can choose to also add the Complete Component Pack at an additional $59.99. The previous-generation model carries a regular price tag of $180 still, but can be found on Amazon in the $155 range.

Customize your Series 2 with the right configuration and components to unleash pro-level precision with the Complete Component Pack.

It includes:

  • 1 interchangeable D-pad (standard)
  • 4 interchangeable thumbsticks (2 classic, 1 tall, 1 dome)
  • 4 paddles (2 medium, 2 mini)
  • 1 carry case
  • 1 charge dock
  • 1 USB-C cable

As we mentioned above, pre-orders are now live on the new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller at $129.99 as well as the aforementioned Components pack at $59.99 right here

