Anker debuts new Magsafe power bank with built-in PopSocket for iPhone 14

After just seeing Anker release a new slim MagSafe power bank last month ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, the brand is now back today in order to showcase an even more unique addition to Apple’s latest handset. Delivering much of the same magnetic charging tech, this new version stacks up with some extra novelty in tow. Thanks to a built-in PopSocket, Anker’s new MagGo Power Bank arrives with a little extra versatility.

Anker PopSocket MagSafe Power Bank now available

Anker is now joining in with the other brands who have been celebrating the iPhone 14 series announcement by launching their own accessory collections. Now the brand is back with its latest Magsafe power bank, which takes on a more unique design than we’ve seen in the past.

Everything comes centered around a 5,000mAh internal battery that is packed into the same slim form-factor as Anker’s second-most recent release we saw hit the scene back in August. From there things take a bit of a turn, as Anker has worked with PopSocket to include one of its expandable grips built right into the shell. In true PopSocket fashion, it can pop in and out for using as a hand grip during use or as a stand for propping up on a table.

Anker’s new MagGo PopSocket Power Bank is just the latest MagSafe accessory to take on a unique approach from the brand. We’ve previously seen a few other power banks with designs that break the mold, including last year’s model with a foldout origami-style stand on the back: not to mention the brand’s largest MagSafe battery to date with an even more rigid stand built into the casing. This new PopSocket one though still has to be the most unique.

Much like those past releases from Anker, as well as other models on the market, this new MagSafe power bank can only dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery.

Arriving before iPhone 14

Now available from Amazon, the new Anker MagGo PopSocket MagSafe Power Bank is up for sale and will arrive before your new iPhone 14 does. It sells for $69.99 and comes in both your choice of two colors – both black or blue.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve seen PopSocket grips take the world by storm over the past several years, and MagSafe grips of the same nature have largely maintained that popularity. Anker is now tapping into that in order to deliver one of the first options on the market with the functionality built right in. This should hopefully help to keep the entire charging unit a bit more sleek than just slapping a PopSocket onto an existing power bank.

