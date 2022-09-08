Kensington’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock turns your MacBook into a full desktop at $300 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $50 off. We’ve previously seen it as low as $310, with this discount finally breaking the $300 price floor for the first time. Delivering 11 ports to your macOS workstation, Kensington’s Thunderbolt 4 dock lets you turn your MacBook into a full-fledged desktop machine thanks to a single cable. Alongside 90W power passthrough, there’s also three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back for using displays, SSDs, and other high-bandwidth devices on top of three USB-A Gen 2 10Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader, amongst some other I/O. This is one of the more affordable ways to get in the Thunderbolt 4 game, especially thanks to the price cut. Head below for more.

As capable as the lead deal is for hooking up all kinds of legacy peripherals and devices to your workstation, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock might be a better option for those who want a more customizable experience. Alongside 85W of power passthrough to your machine, the single cable delivers three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be paired with display connection cords, 10GbE adapters, and more. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation.

If you’re looking for a way to take advantage of a portable workstation that can transform when at the desk, Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air is easily one of the best options out there. It is currently on sale too! Dropping down to $1,099 following a rare discount at Amazon, you can save $100 on the popular machine with MagSafe and the slick new colorways.

Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Supports dual monitor 4k Ultra HD (4k 60Hz) or single monitor 8k 30Hz for Thunderbolt laptops. Connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 port; connect your displays using one or two of the Thunderbolt 4 ports. 180 Watt Power Supply delivers 90W power to charge your laptop; delivers additional power to run peripherals like hard drives, and for charging phones and tablets including Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3 and USB 2 peripherals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!