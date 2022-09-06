Woot celebrates Apple event week with refurb Apple Watch sale: Series 6 from $230, more

Woot is celebrating Apple event week today by launching a new certified refurbished sale on previous-generation Apple Watch models. Live now through the end of the day, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across the board with free shipping for Prime members. There’s a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at $229.99 for the 40mm model and is down from its original $399 going rate. The 45mm model is also on sale at $239.99 in various colors and rests at a new all-time low from its original $429 price tag.

Apple may be just about the reveal the new Series 8 iteration of its wearable, but today’s Apple Watch Series 6 discount provides an even more affordable way to get in on fall fitness tracking. Those who don’t need the latest and greatest stand to take full advantage of watchOS 8 and all of the hardware sensors that enable monitoring everything from blood oxygen and heart rate to sleep, burned calories, and more. There’s even the same processor as the newer Series 7, and today’s sale comes backed by a 90-day warranrty to boot. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s Apple event week sale, Woot has you covered with a collection of other certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Including the same warranties noted above, you’ll find everything from SE models to Series 3 starting at $85 and more.

Also available on sale ahead of the keynote tomorrow, Amazon has begun clearing out Apple Watch Series 7 styles. Everything starts from $290 this time around and delivers some of the best discounts to date across various sizes and even some of the more premium models that are up to $150 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

