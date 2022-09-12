Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom gaming table now $300 off to match Amazon’s $400 low, more

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently matched at GameStop, this is $300 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today, and a perfect chance to add a new centerpiece to your basement or gaming room. Adorned with Marvel and Capcom key art, it delivers 2-player fighting game action to your setup, stands 29-inches tall, and features 12 built-in games including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, The Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom, and much more. Atop you’ll find a 17-inch color display as well as built-in speakers, and a clear protective surface to guard it against spills and the like. Head below for more details and Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Alongside the new NFL Blitz model, Arcade1Up’s latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet went up for pre-order for the first time at the tail end of last week. Featuring comic book-style artwork, Wi-Fi connectivity, 2-player action, and a light-up marquee, this one also includes titles like Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gem. Get a complete look at what to expect in our launch coverage right here.

Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table features:

Face your competition — literally — with the Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table from Arcade1Up! Bringing you authentic retrogaming experiences in an affordable and classic form, Arcade1Up head-to-heads are must-haves for your family game room, man cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. Standing 29” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. And YES, they have clear cover tops, to protect from those accidental spills!

