Marvel vs Capcom 2 makes home arcade debut with Arcade1Up’s latest cabinet, pre-order now

Following the NFL BLITZ arcade machine pre-orders going live a few weeks ago, Arcade1Up is now bringing its brand new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine to pre-order ahead of its October release. This renowned fighting game is making its first-ever debut in the home arcade machine format here, alongside seven other game titles for you and your friends to enjoy. As per usual, this arcade cabinet will come with exclusive side panel artwork, a light-up marquee, and a custom riser if you need it to stand on its own. Keep reading below to learn more about this machine.

While this machine is centered around Marvel vs. Capcom 2, you will have access to seven other titles including the original Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. You’ll have access to the all-star lineup of 56 characters from the Marvel and Capcom rosters alongside WI-Fi connectivity for playing with friends remotely who also have a machine. The 17-inch screen will display your games with the 2-player deck having a clear protective layer so the artwork stays as nice as the day you unpackaged it. The light-up marquee will make sure everyone can clearly see what you have in your living room while letting you bask in the glow of your skills.

Claw like Wolverine and master the art of Ansatsuken with Ryu in the Marvel vs Capcom II Arcade Game from Arcade1Up! Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in an affordable midsize form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family game room, man cave or as a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great and are instant conversation pieces.

Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 availability

Even though the official release date is set for this October, Marvel and Capcom fans can now pre-order this new arcade cabinet for $599.99. Arcade1Up’s official store is currently sold out of pre-orders but you can sign up to be notified when more become available. However, retailers Best Buy and Target still have availability for the same price so be sure to jump on these before they run out. Once they do, you’ll have to wait until the full launch this October.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I’ve never played any of the games included with the cabinet here, there is something to be said about those classic arcade titles, especially having them in your own home. Even though these arcade cabinets don’t appeal to me greatly, the artwork on them is always special and reminiscent of what you’d see in arcades.

