HORI refreshes Split Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switch with new compact version

HORI has long been solving one of the more annoying aspects of handheld Nintendo Switch gameplay with its ergonomic Split Pad controllers. Now the company is launching a second-generation version of the add-ons in the form of the Split Pad Compact, which fittingly for the name takes on a more streamlined build.

HORI originally launched the Split Pad Pro all the way back in 2019 as a way for Switch gamers to enjoy a more comfortable experience in handheld mode. Replacing the standard Joy-Con controllers, the much more ergonomic designs have seen quite a few coats of paint over the years, from Pokémon to Sonic and more.

Now tweaking the design outright, HORI is back with its Split Pad Compact controller grip. Taking on much of the same approach for improving handheld gaming on Nintendo’s hybrid console, the new accessory outfits your console with some added grip to prevent hand fatigue.

Available in two colors, the design this time around is a bit more streamlined than the Pro version while still packing some added bulk to better fit in your hands. Each half of the controller has the expected joy stick and complementing buttons, be it the ABXY array on the right or the D-Pad on the left. Around back there are also assignable rear triggers, which complement some of the additional buttons like turbo functionality.

Much like the original Pro model, these new HORI Split Pad Compact only work when physically connected to your Switch. So while the usual Joy-Con controllers will work wirelessly, HORI is going for the expected handheld-only approach.

Now available for pre-order, the new HORI Split Pad Compact for Nintendo Switch is listed on Amazon. It comes in two different colors – Light Gray and Apricot Red – and sells for $49.99. Shipping is a bit further out than your typical pre-order, with an expected December 6, 2022, date right now, though HORI’s latest also comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time, you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.

I’ve been playing Splatoon 3 all weekend, and so the announcement of the HORI Split Pad Compact couldn’t come at a better time. For all of the perks of the Switch, the fact that handheld gaming still gets uncomfortable in a matter of minutes instead of hours is still one of its biggest weaknesses. So if you find yourself wishing that wasn’t the case like me, HORI has a new version of ergonomic controller that looks to offer a bit of a mix between Nintendo’s own Joy-Con and the brand’s even bulkier Split Pad Pro.

