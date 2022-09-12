LEGO’s 4,780-piece UCS Star Destroyer goes on sale for first time in years at $649 (Save $51)

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer for $649 shipped. As the very first chance to save in 2022, let alone in years, today’s offer delivers $51 in savings. This is as rare of a price cut as they come and the best to date via Amazon. Our last mention, for comparison, was back in the fall of 2020 when the set first launched. As one of the more recent additions to the LEGO UCS stable, this 4,784-piece creation of the iconic Star Destroyer measures a tantalizing 43-inches long. Recreating one of the more eye-catching vehicles from the Star Wars universe, every inch of the display model is packed with accurate details to go alongside miniature version of the Tantive IV for recreating scenes from A New Hope. You’re also getting a pair of exclusive Imperial Officer minifigures to go alongside the display plaque and integrated stand. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Having first hit the scene back in 2020, the UCS Imperial Star Destroyer from LEGO is coming to the point where it likely won’t be on store shelves for all that much longer. Kits normally only stay in production for two years, and this display-worthy model is about to end its third year of ranking as one of the largest LEGO kits currently available. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring home the flagship of the Imperial fleet, now is your chance with some added savings attached.

Otherwise, earlier this year saw a collection of eight new LEGO Star Wars creations hit the scene. As part of the latest installment of its annual summer wave, the creations just launched at the start of April and include everything from kits focused around Kenobi, the Clone Wars, the Bad Batch, and so many other properties both old and new in the Star Wars world.

LEGO UCS Star Destroyer features:

Build and display the Devastator, a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series; a giant of a model from Star Wars: A New Hope that collectors will love to own! The Imperial Star Destroyer model includes a display stand, informational fact plaque and 2 Imperial minifigures with weapons for a truly authentic galactic civil war collector’s item

