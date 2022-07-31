LEGO’s annual Star Wars summer 2022 lineup now available with seven all-new sets

August 1 has finally arrived and the LEGO Group is excitingly launching the largest Star Wars collection of the year. As the company does every year, the 2022 summer lineup is now available with seven different kits from a galaxy far, far away. Spanning sets themed around the latest Disney+ shows to buildable droids right out of video games and more, here’s everything you need to know on the new LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets in this summer lineup for August.

New LEGO Star Wars sets summer 2022 lineup now available

After seeing a few waves intermittently dispersed throughout the year so far, the largest collection of LEGO Star Wars sets has arrived for the summer. As is tradition for the August waves, 2022 is delivering an all-new assortment of kits.

This time around there are seven builds dropping today, with one more arriving sometime in the near future. You’ll find kits from all of the most recent Star Wars properties, including The Bad Batch, Kenobi, Andor, and more all detailed below.

All of the following sets will be going live right at midnight EST on August 1. We’re just publishing a bit early to make sure you have some time to look over and plan out which new LEGO sets are going to be added to your cart once everything does go live.

LEGO The Justifier (75323) – Buy now

First up for the new sets is the most expensive creation from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup. Clocking in at $169.99, The Justifier brings Cad Bane’s unique ship out of the animated Bad Batch series and into the LEGO lineup for the first time as set number 75323. This 1,022-piece kit is one of the more talked about builds from the wave thanks to the high price and lower part count, but the company looks to offset the gap with the inclusion of two unqiue minifigures.

Joining repeats like Hunter and Fennec Shand who have both been released before, the bounty Hunter Cad Bane is getting a new release to go alongside the grand debut of Omega. And you can’t forget a new mold for Todo 360, who is also making his first appearance in the set. The ship itself then measures over 15 inches long and 19 inches wide with working landing gear functions and more to complete the largest LEGO Star Wars set launching in August.

LEGO AT-TE Walker (75337) – Coming soon

Journeying over to the Clone Wars side of the Star Wars galaxy, one of the year’s most anticipated sets period is being delayed until later on in the month. It’s unfortunate news for those who were hoping to finally bring a Phase II Commander Cody to their clone army, but we’ll have to wait to see the $139.99 AT-TE Walker hit the scene later this fall. You’ll find some additional details on the delay in our previous coverage, though all of the information on the set itself is covered here.

LEGO Inquisitor Transport Scythe (75336) – Buy now

Arriving from Kenobi, the new Inquisitor Transport Scythe is the villain’s ship from the series and arrives with 924 pieces. With a sleek black design and interior room, there’s folding wings and an all-around unique build as far as LEGO Star Wars ships are concerned.

Though the real star of the show for the upcoming set has to be the minifigures. As of now, all four of the inclusions are exclusive to the Inquisitor Transport Scythe. Leading the way is Obi-Wan himself who rocks an updated look for his older self in the Disney+ show, but you’re also getting three of the Inquisitors. All of that justifies the $99.99 price point.

LEGO BD-1 (75335) – Buy now

Next up in the lineup departs from the playset-style builds in favor of a new display-worthy set. Delivering this year’s buildable droid, the upcoming BD-1 will be joining the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup this summer and is now available for pre-order ahead of time.

This one also enters at the $99.99 price point, but trades in all of the minifigures for a much larger build. Stacking up to 1,062 pieces, the buildable droid arrives out of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and stands over 12 inches tall with posable legs and a movable head. Not to mention plenty of greebles built into the lovable life-sized droid.

LEGO Andor Ambush on Ferrix (75338) – Buy now

Just revealed earlier today, the $69.99 price point is giving LEGO builders yet another Star Wars set to pre-order this summer. Marking the first Andor set, the upcoming Ambush on Ferrix set assembles one of the more unique builds we’ve seen from a galaxy far, far away as of late with three minifigures in tow. With 679 pieces, the set mainly assembles an Imperial transport Mobile Tac-Pod ship to go alongside a speeder bike side build.

Then you’re getting the three characters, all of which are exclusive to the set. Headlined by Cassian Andor – given this is based around his series after all – there is also Luthen Rael and Syril Karn to round out the creation.

LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader (75334) – Buy now

Circling back to the Kenobi action, the LEGO Group also has yet another new set out in August themed around the Disney+ series. Arriving at the $49.99, the new duel kit has Kenobi and his former apprentice facing off on the battlefield. It may be the most overpriced set of the lineup, but does include four minifigures. These are the real stars of the show, with Kenobi and Vader being joined by the all-new Ned-B droid and undercover Imperial Officer Tala Durith.

LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter (75333) – Buy now

Marking the one of the only sets from the collection that isn’t a first for the LEGO Group, the upcoming Obi-Wan Jedi Starfighter (75333) makes for just the latest version of the ship so far. Bringing the Delta-6 ship into brick-built form yet again, this version stacks up to 282 pieces and sports a refreshed design.

Alongside Obi-Wan himself who leads the way on the minifigure front, there is also an all-new and very highly-anticipated Taun We figure. This is the first time the LEGO Group has delivered a Kaminoan in any capacity, making the $29.99 price tag of the set even more notable.

Obi-Wan and Darth Vader BrickHeadz (40547) – Buy now

Last up is the most affordable set from the LEGO Star Wars summer wave that is currently available. For even more Kenobi action, the latest pair of BrickHeadz figures have arrived in the form of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. This $19.99 set features two new brick-built figures complete with their looks from the Disney+ series, and rounds out the summer collection with 260 pieces.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other new sets that have launched for August alongside the Star Wars creations in our full breakdown of the summer wave. Which of the following LEGO Star Wars sets is your favorite? Let us know over on Twitter or in the comments below:

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!