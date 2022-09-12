Roku refreshes affordable Express HD streamer, debuts all-new Wireless Bass subwoofer

Today, Roku is expanding its lineup of streaming media players and companion accessories with the debut of a new affordable home theater upgrade and add-on to existing surround sound setups. The new Roku Express has been refreshed with some more modern features and the same affordable price tag, which joins the entirely new Roku Wireless Bass to bring some added low-ends to your home theater setup.

Roku Express HD refreshed with same affordable price

Roku originally released its first Express streaming media player back in 2019, which has since sat as one of the most affordable options for getting in on the brand’s streaming tech. Now the company is back today in order to update the experience without changing all too much about the form-factor – or the price, for that matter.

Everything remains centered around a dedicated streamer build that doesn’t plug directly into your TV, but instead relies on the usual HDMI cable and the like. While this model will still only be able to output 1080p HD video, much like its predecessor, there are still some upgrades that bring the offering into the modern day.

For starters, the new Roku Express 2022 has been updated to now include dual-band Wi-Fi. It’s a feature that has been sorely missing from the original over the past few years and should help the budget streamer handle keeping up with content more reliably. Roku also notes that the hardware itself is more powerful than before, though does not give specifics on what has been updated this time around. There’s also increased storage, which pairs with the usual companion Roku remote for accessing the vast array of streaming services and content available on the platform.

Slated to begin shipping in the middle of October, the new Roku Express 2022 will go live for pre-order today from Amazon, Walmart, and directly from Roku’s own online storefront. Roku currently notes it will be officially available on October 16 and delivers the same $29.99 price tag as the original model this new version is replacing.

Roku Wireless Bass arrives this fall, too

Then there’s the entirely new addition to the Roku lineup, which adopters of higher-end setups have surely been waiting for. The new Roku Wireless Bass fittingly delivers on what you’d expect from the name by filling out your setup’s low-end sound profile with some added bass. The standalone unit can pair with your existing Roku Streambar or TV Wireless Soundbar in order to fill out the soundstage of their home theater.

Available as a standalone upgrade for existing Roku owners to bring to their setups, the new Roku Wireless Bass will also be packaged up with other gear for buying a more complete home theater bundle. You’ll pay $129.99 when the Roku Wireless Bass does begin shipping later this fall on November 7, though pre-orders are now live from Amazon and Roku.com in the meantime.

