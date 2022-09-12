Save 20% on Zhiyun’s CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal kits starting from $295

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering discounts on three Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer kits starting from $295. Leading the way here has to be the base kit going for $295 shipped. Typically going for $369, as it does over on Amazon, this 20% discount marks a return to the all-time low price set just yesterday with an Amazon Gold Box sale. This portable and compact camera gimbal features a 1.22-inch touchscreen that allows for “intuitive operation” and will display the current status of the gimbal. This is alongside the new sleek design that makes reaching every button, wheel, and joystick comfortable. There is even an integrated 800-lumen LED light to provide a little extra illumination on your subject in dark scenes. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below for the other kit deals.

More Zhiyun CRANE-M3 Kit deals:

CRANE-M3 Combo – $359 (Reg. $449) Carrying Bag, Handheld Tripod

(Reg. $449) CRANE M-3 Pro Combo – $519 (Reg. $649) Carrying Bag, Handheld Tripod, Microphone, Expansion Base

Be sure to stick around after checking out these limited-time deals on Zhiyun gimbals to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. With iPhone 14’s action video mode, you almost won’t need a gimbal for your phone, but making sure it is protected while you’re out and about is important. We’re currently tracking elago’s new liquid silicone iPhone 14 collection which is seeing a 10% launch discount starting from $11.50. The brand is once again employing the liquid silicone treatment we have come to love from them alongside MagSafe-compatibility on select models as well as the large selection of colorways available on its base model.

Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer features:

Portable yet professional with great compatibility – That’s what describes CRANE-M3 the best. Compact body design and optimized axis arm structure deliver a better gripping and user experience. With the brand new dual-color-temperature lighting and professional audio solution, CRANE-M3 presents an outstanding filming experience in an all-in-one design.

