Smartphone Accessories: 20W USB-C Power Delivery Charger $11 (30% off), more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $11.19 with the code 30OWVJQ1 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $16, today’s deal saves a total of 30% and marks one of the better discounts that we’ve seen in recent months for a 20W USB-C charger, though there was a UGREEN model for $8.50 a month or so ago. This charger is perfect for powering your Apple kit as you upgrade to the iPhone 14. At 20W, you’ll find that it can fast charge with the included USB-C to Lightning cable and it also supports 15W charging with MagSafe should you have one of those pucks at home. Plus, 20W is enough to even charge your iPad or MacBook Air as well.
Syncwire USB C charger Equipped with a USB C PD 3.0 port delivers 20W power to provide full-speed charging to phones, tablets, and more. iPhone 13 can be charged from 0% to 50% within only 30min, which is 3X faster than the Apple original 5W charger. With the intelligent chip inside, Syncwire PD Fast Charger Adapter has multi-protection safety system and UL-FCC-CE-PSE certifications which ensure comprehensive protection for you and your devices. This greatly prevents the charger from overheating, overloading, or overcharging. And it can intelligently identify the device and adjust the output through iOA 2.0 system.
50% smaller than an original 20W iPhone wall charger. Ultra compact and lightweight ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go. Just slip into your bag or pocket and enjoy your trip. Syncwire 20W USB C Charger Block, our worry-free 36-month warranty, and friendly customer service (cable not included).
