Elgato’s Wave:1 Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone falls to new low at $50 (Save 49%)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:1 Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $99 on Amazon, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this microphone, beating the Prime Day deal. The cardioid pickup pattern used with the Wave:1 is designed to focus in on the voice directly in front of it while rejecting background noise with the 24-bit/48kHz digital analog conversion and Elgato’s proprietary Clipguard technology preventing distortion. It will come with a desk stand and a boom arm adapter so you can mount it however you’d like with the Wave Link desktop app giving you full control over the microphone and even acting as a mixer. You can learn more by checking out our hands-on review of the higher-end Wave:3 model. Keep reading below.

While today’s deal has dropped the Wave:1 to this new low, who knows how long it will stay there? One option that starts at this price point and regularly drops lower is the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $49.50. Overall, this microphone is fairly similar to the Elgato option above with some key differences. For starters, it uses a super-cardioid pickup pattern for its tighter pickup angle to reject even more background noise. You also get a tabletop base that can tilt so it can sit at just the right angle. Otherwise, you won’t have any significant software control as this plug-and-play mic is meant for those who want something that requires little tinkering.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve wanted a portable SSD for your Steam library, you can now grab the Seagate Firecuda Gaming 2TB External SSD for $304, a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology with USB-C connectivity for speeds up to 2000MB/s, it outruns most of the other big name brand models.

Elgato Wave:1 Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone features:

Wave:1 is your gateway to microphone and digital mixing mastery, fusing plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. And combine all your audio sources, plus create two independent mixes one for you, one for your audience with the Wave Link app.

