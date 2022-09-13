Pair your new iPhone 14 with iOttie’s Velox MagSafe car mounts and chargers from $20

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $39.95 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer marks only the second notable chance to save on the new release with $5 in savings. This also matches the all-time low set back at the start of November. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Other iOttie Velox car mounts:

Today’s iOttie MagSafe discounts join the list of official Apple accessories up for grabs right now without paying full price. The most essential for any iPhone owner, be it the new 14 series or one of the other two most recent generations, Apple’s official MagSafe chargers is now marked down to $30 from several retailers. Being able to take advantage of 15W charging for your new device, it provides all of the perks of a standard cable without the fuss of having to plug in. Though Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack is worth a look too at $90.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

