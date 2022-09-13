mophie launches new MagSafe power bank stand alongside powerstation pro XL and more

Ahead of iPhone 14 shipping this Friday, mophie is now launching an array of new charging stations geared toward not only Apple’s latest but also your entire everyday carry. Headlined by a new MagSafe Power Bank that can dish out 15W speeds, there are also three other offerings hitting shelves.

mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand debuts

Just after we reviewed the new 20,000mAh powerstation pro, mophie is now out with another collection of portable chargers. Taking on different approaches with much of the same fabric-covered design cues, there are four new offerings today for Apple users – specifically those who have an iPhone 14 on the way.

Kicking things off is the brand’s latest MagSafe-enabled offering, the powerstation wireless stand. This $129.95 offering delivers a 10,000mAh internal battery that comes wrapped in a stand form-factor that can prop up your device when not in use. As for how you’ll be able to take advantage of that built in power, mophie packs a 20W UBS-C PD port in for juicing up just about any device you can plug in.

The real star of the feature set is the MagSafe pad, which makes the mophie powerstation wireless stand an ideal solution for upcoming iPhone 14 owners. Of course, those rocking an iPhone 12 and 13 series device are also covered, too. The pad can dish out up to 15W speeds, though that will only be for Android devices. Much like the official MagSafe Power Bank from Apple, you’ll only expect to take advantage of 7.5W speeds from the MagSafe-compatible magnet-backed Qi charging pad.

Alongside the new MagSafe power bank, mophie is also launching some other portable batteries. In addition to the $39.95 powerstation mini that delivers a compact way to juice up with a 5,000mAh battery and 20W USB-C PD port, there are also some more capable models detailed below. The flagship offering this time around, though, falls to the powerstation pro XL, which is very similar to the 20,000mAh powerstation pro we just reviewed but with an even more capable 25,000mAh battery and 100W fast-charging features. There are three USB-C PD ports which can all be used simultaneously to refuel devices. You’ll shell out $199.95 for the fabric-covered build.

The new mophie powerstation lineup features the following:

powerstation mini ($39.95) – Don’t let its size fool you. The compact powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of PD power to quickly get your device out of the red. Its powerful USB-C port can charge your iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Featuring a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted finish, it’s the perfect complement to your Apple devices.

– Don’t let its size fool you. The compact powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of PD power to quickly get your device out of the red. Its powerful USB-C port can charge your iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Featuring a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted finish, it’s the perfect complement to your Apple devices. powerstation ($59.95) – The powerstation provides fast, portable power with dual USB-C PD ports, allowing you to charge two devices at once 1 . Its compact design contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and fits seamlessly into any bag, purse, or briefcase for power on the go.

– The powerstation provides fast, portable power with dual USB-C PD ports, allowing you to charge two devices at once . Its compact design contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and fits seamlessly into any bag, purse, or briefcase for power on the go. powerstation pro XL ($199.95) – The powerstation pro XL contains a 25,000 mAh internal battery and delivers up to 100W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices, including the MacBook Pro. And with three USB-C PD input and output ports, it can charge up to three devices at once.

