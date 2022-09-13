Score 4TB of storage space with this $75 Amazon low on Toshiba’s USB 3.0 portable HDD

Amazon is offering the Toshiba Canvio Advance USB 3.0 4TB Portable External Hard Drive for $75.24 shipped. Regularly $100 with other colorways fetching nearly as much, today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. It’s certainly no modern portable SSD, but for simple backups and storing photos, it delivers solid bang for your buck on a TB by TB basis (this is roughly $19 per TB). An SSD like this would cost you well north of $300 or $400 depending on the brand. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity and compatibility with older devices, it also includes a sort of unique textured design and is quite a popular option on Amazon in the product category. More details below.

If a 1TB HDD solution will do the trick for your simple file archiving purposes, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the WD My Passport. You can save even more going this route from a brand that’s arguably even more popular, just keep in mind the per TB price isn’t nearly as good as today’s lead deal.

However, if it’s the SSDs you’re after, dive into this price drop on SanDisk’s popular 2TB water-resistant Extreme portable SSD. Then hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review on the WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD. This model launched a couple months back with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates, built-in LED lighting that can be fully customized on PC, and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience right here.

Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB HDD features:

Step up your storage with up to 4TB(1) capacity so you can take your massive collection of photos, music, and videos with you on the go – and still have space for all your other important files, too.Whenever and wherever creativity strikes, Canvio Advance offers the space to save your greatest work yet. The drive features easy-to-use backup and security software* and comes in a stylish textured finish with vibrant color options to fit your style. (*software is available via free download, for PC only).

